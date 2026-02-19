Expert appraises Russian Railways Moscow City office at $2.9 bln

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The Russian Railways office in Moscow City could fetch 220 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) or more if sold, NF Group Partner Marina Malakhatko told TASS.

"The price of office premises of Russian Railways in the Moscow Towers in Moscow City may start at 220 bln rubles," Malakhatko said.

The Deputy CEO of the Russian railway holding previously reported that the Russian Railways office in the Moscow Towers was going up for sale. Certain internal corporate procedures for the sale of this asset are being performed, CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said earlier.