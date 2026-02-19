Russia’s 2026 harvest may exceed last year’s level — expert

SIRIUS /federal territory/, February 19. /TASS/. Favorable soil moisture reserves are creating positive conditions for spring crops, allowing for expectations that Russia’s 2026 harvest could surpass last year’s level, CEO of Agrospeaker Vitaly Shamayev said.

"Today we have very good winter moisture reserves, which are favorable for spring crops. If we bring all available acreage into crop rotation, we may obtain a harvest even higher than in 2025," he said.

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said in late January that grain output in Russia totaled around 140 mln tons in 2025, including 91 mln tons of wheat. The minister recalled that under the current plan, Russia’s grain harvest is expected to reach 170 mln tons by 2030.