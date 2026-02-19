Georgia-Russia trade turnover declines by 4% in January 2026

TBILISI, February 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia totaled more than $195 mln in January 2026, down 4% compared with the same period in 2025, according to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Service.

Russia ranked third among Georgia’s largest trading partners. In the first month of the year, its share in Georgia’s total foreign trade amounted to 12.1%. Exports of goods from Georgia to Russia in January exceeded $38 mln (up 13% year-on-year), while imports totaled more than $156 mln (down 7.7%).

Turkey ranked first among Georgia’s trading partners in January, with bilateral trade exceeding $247 mln, up 23% compared with the same period in 2025. China took second place, with trade turnover surpassing $223 mln, up 74% year-on-year. The United States (more than $104 mln), Azerbaijan (over $98 mln), and Germany (more than $60 mln) followed.

Georgia’s total foreign trade turnover in January 2026 amounted to more than $1.6 bln (down 23.6%). Exports exceeded $480 mln (up 19%), while imports totaled more than $1.1 bln (down 33.7%). The foreign trade deficit for the first month of 2026 stood at nearly $650 mln.