Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch visa-free travel in coming months — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. A visa-free regime between Russia and Saudi Arabia is set to take effect in just a few months, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov announced on the RBC TV channel on Thursday.

The diplomat recalled that on December 1, 2025, the two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual removal of visa requirements for holders of all types of passports. "All that remains is to complete the necessary domestic procedures, both in Russia and in Saudi Arabia. This will take some time, but the timeframe is relatively short. I believe this is a matter of at most a few months," he stated.

Kozlov added that signing this agreement was a unique historic event, as Saudi Arabia does not have such an agreement with any other foreign country, except for its closest neighbors. He also expressed hope that Saudi citizens could visit Moscow without visas as early as this summer.

Currently, Russian citizens need a visa to enter Saudi Arabia, which they can obtain online (e-Visa) or upon arrival at the airport (Visa on Arrival). Both options allow a stay of up to 90 days and are typically valid for one year, permitting multiple entries.

Under the agreement, citizens of both countries can enter each other's territory and stay there without visas for up to 90 days within a year by presenting a valid passport: either a standard travel passport, a diplomatic passport, or a service passport.