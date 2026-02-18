Kuwait Airways to start flying to Russia from March 16

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Kuwait Airways will start flights between the Kuwait International Airport and the Domodedovo Airport in the Moscow Region on March 16 of this year, the Russian Transport Ministry said on its official channel in Max.

"The national carrier of Kuwait will start flying to Moscow. Middle Eastern airline Kuwait Airways was authorized for flights between the Kuwait International Airport and Moscow’s Domodedovo from March 16, three times per week," the ministry said.

The air carrier plans to mainly use Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft on flights to Russia.

"Direct flights from Russia can now be made to 41 countries of the world. Sixty-one foreign airlines are flying to Moscow from 32 countries. Twenty domestic carriers are making flights from Russian airports to thirty foreign countries," the ministry said.