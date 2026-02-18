Iran welcomes Russian companies participating in country’s oil, gas projects — minister

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Iran welcomes greater participation of Russian companies in the joint development of oil and gas fields, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said.

"As far as oil fields are concerned, I must add that we welcome all Russian companies that are interested in developing these oil and gas fields, in matters of investment and joint work," he told a press conference following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, Moscow and Tehran have made progress on the issue of gas imports, the minister said, adding that a deal could be signed in the near future.