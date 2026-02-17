Russia sets record for white chocolate export revenue in 2025

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia set a record for white chocolate export revenue in 2025 as estimated by experts, with shipments having exceeded $22 mln, the Agroexport federal center told TASS.

"According to expert estimates, Russia exported almost 2,700 tons of white chocolate worth over $22 mln in 2025. Compared to 2024, the volume of shipments grew by 27% in value terms," Agroexport said.

Russia set its previous record for export revenue in 2024 when it reached $17.5 mln.

Among the top five importers of white chocolate from Russia in value terms last year were Kazakhstan (over $11 mln), Belarus (about $6.5 mln), Kyrgyzstan (over $2 mln), Uzbekistan (about $700,000), and Armenia (over $600,000).

Moreover, last year Russia supplied white chocolate to South Korea for the first time since 2022.