MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Problems with Russian oil supplies to Hungary due to Ukraine's actions and the possibility of transporting fuel through Croatia are a corporate issue that is being discussed at the companies’ level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These are obviously issues that are being discussed at the corporate level by companies that provide supplies and have contractual obligations," he told a briefing.

Despite the EU’s position, Hungary and Slovakia did not refuse high-quality Russian energy supplies at competitive prices. However, Ukraine blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was used for such supplies, on its territory. Authorities in Budapest and Bratislava asked Croatia to allow gas to flow through the Adriatic pipeline, to which Zagreb agreed.