Kazakhstan imports about 500,000 tons of jet fuel annually from Russia — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, February 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry imports around 500,000 tons of jet fuel annually from Russia due to a domestic shortage, but plans to eliminate the deficit by 2032, Kazakhstan’s Vice Energy Minister Kairkhan Tutkysbayev said at a briefing.

"In Kazakhstan, total jet fuel production at our three refineries amounted to approximately 750,000-760,000 tons in 2025. Overall jet fuel consumption in the country stands at 1.2 mln tons. The shortfall amounts to roughly 500,000-600,000 tons. This volume, within the framework of an indicative balance signed between the energy ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia, is imported from Russia for international air carriers and for our airports," Tutkysbayev said.

He recalled that Kazakhstan is working to expand the capacities of its three existing oil refineries. "As part of the modernization and capacity enhancement of our three plants, full coverage of the jet fuel deficit is planned by 2032. Construction of a fourth refinery is currently under active discussion. Preliminary estimates suggest it will process about 10 mln tons of oil per year, with an estimated cost of around $10 bln," the vice minister explained.

He added that through increasing the capacities of the three refineries and building a fourth plant, Kazakhstan aims to fully eliminate the deficit of jet fuel and diesel fuel in the republic.