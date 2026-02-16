Russia becoming key trade partner of Kazakhstan in 2025 — statistics

ASTANA, February 16. /TASS/. Russia became the primary trade partner of Kazakhstan by imports, with the share of Russian merchandise standing at 29.7% of all goods imported by the republic since last January, the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan reported.

The second place was taken by China (29.2%), followed by Germany (4.8%), the Republic of Korea (3.5%), the United States (3.3%), and France (2.4%), the statistical bureau said.

The main export partners of Kazakhstan as of 2025 year-end became Italy (19.8%), China (19.2%), Russia (10.3%), the Netherlands (7.6%), Turkey (4.9%), and Uzbekistan (4.5%).

Russia also maintains the status of the first country in terms of the trade turnover with Kazakhstan within the Eurasian Economic Union. According to statistical estimates, Russia has the largest share (88.6%) in such trade turnover, followed by Kyrgyzstan (7.3%), Belarus (3.9%), and Armenia (0.2%).