Russia ranks third in terms of share of total value of gas imports to EU in 2025

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia ranked third after the United States and Algeria in the total value of gas imports by the European Union with a share of 16.2% in 2025, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In total, the European Union purchased around 13.2 bln euros worth of gas from Russia, which is 13% lower than in 2024. Meanwhile Russia's share was 20.5% a year earlier.

The United States ranked first with 29.6% and 24.2 bln euros in LNG supplies, followed by Algeria with 16.3% and 13.3 bln euros in supplies. Norway ranked fourth with 12% and 9.8 bln euros, followed by the United Kingdom with 6.3% and 5.2 bln euros.

That said, by the end of December 2025, Russia had risen to second place with a share of 19.4%, up from 13.7% in November. In total, Europe purchased roughly 981 mln euros worth of gas from Russia in December, the highest since July 2025. The United States’ share fell to 26.1%, while Algeria’s share declined to 15.6%. Norway secured a 14% share.