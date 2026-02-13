Share of cashless payments grow in Russia to 88% in 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The share of cashless payments in Russia grew from 30% in 2015 to 88% in 2025, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said.

"Certainly, development of cashless payments is very important. I would like to remind that we had a significant change in ratios between cash and non-cash. While cashless payments amounted to 30% in 2015 and cash was the rest, now cashless [payments] equal 88%," she noted.

Russia achieved that by making cashless payments more convenient and cheaper, Nabiullina noted.