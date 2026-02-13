Share of East Siberia, Far East in coal mining reach 51% — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. East Siberia and the Far East account for 51% in coal mining, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said.

"We have the share of East Siberia and the Far East in coal mining already amounting to almost 51% in 2025," he said.

The Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk Regions, Khakassia and Tyva account for 51% in total coal mining in Russia, the Energy Ministry told TASS. The Kemerovo Region account for the bulk of the remaining 49%.

The share of open-cast coal mining and the share of coking coal mining are growing in Russia, Islamov added.