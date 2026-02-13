MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he has no precise information about the halt in oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

"No, I can't say that. You need to contact our Energy Ministry or the company that handles oil transit. We don't have any precise information about it," he said, responding at a briefing to a question about whether the Kremlin was aware of the transit halt and whether representatives of Hungary and Slovakia had approached the Kremlin regarding resumption of oil exports.

Earlier, in response to Hungarian media reports of disruptions to oil transportation through a pipeline running through Ukrainian territory, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Ukraine had blocked oil supplies to Hungary from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline in order to create difficulties for the Hungarian government ahead of parliamentary elections.

According to Szijjarto, "[Vladimir] Zelenskyy made a political decision not to allow the resumption of oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, even though the pipeline is technically fully prepared for resumption of supplies and no technical or technological reasons prevent the resumption of supplies."

Szijjarto noted that the Ukrainian authorities are hoping to support the Hungarian opposition Tisza party, which is being challenged by the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party. He called Kiev's actions gross interference in Hungary’s elections. Parliamentary elections in Hungary, which will determine the formation of a new government, are scheduled for April 12.