US expects Venezuela's oil output to increase by up to 40% this year — secretary of energy

NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. The United States expects Venezuela's oil production to increase by up to 40% this year with the help of American companies, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Venezuela's oil output could grow by 30% to 40% in a year, Wright said, adding that the United States will continue to work with Venezuelan authorities to evaluate all existing and new deals and identify priorities that would be in the best interests of Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Venezuela. He also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim and promised to seek compensation from Caracas for American oil companies.