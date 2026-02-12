T-Plus explores potential energy projects with Tajikistan

PERM, February 12. /TASS/. T-Plus is in contact with Tajikistan regarding potential cooperation in the energy sector, company CEO Pavel Snikkars told reporters.

"We are in contact with our colleagues from Tajikistan, and there is mutual interest in cooperation. At this stage, we are awaiting technical details from their side in order to move to a more substantive dialogue. We are ready to continue contacts," he said.

In October, on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, Snikkars and Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, discussed the development of partnership relations.

T Plus’s core areas of activity include power generation, energy trading, retail operations, and energy services. The company provides energy supply in 16 regions of Russia. Its client base includes more than 14 million individuals and over 160,000 corporate customers.

The group manages 60 power plants, more than 400 boiler houses, and over 18,000 km of heating networks. The installed electric capacity of the group’s energy facilities totals 15.5 GW, while installed thermal capacity stands at 55,000 Gcal per hour.