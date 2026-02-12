Daily cryptocurrencies turnover in Russia reach $648 mln — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Transactions with cryptocurrencies in Russia amount to about 50 bln rubles ($648 mln) per day and millions of citizens are engaged in this activity, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the Alfa Talk DFA: New Market Architecture conference.

"The volumes of 'crypto' use in the country have only increased. We always said that millions of citizens are involved in this activity, it amounts to trillions of rubles," Chebeskov said. "The turnover of crypto in our country is about 50 bln rubles a day," he added.

Such dynamics evidences that Russians are significantly interested in digital assets as a savings instrument, the deputy minister added.