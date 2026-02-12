EL5-Energo power generation rises by 2.7% to 24.38 bln kWh in 2025

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Electricity generation by EL5-Energo power plants totaled 24.38 bln kWh in 2025, up 2.7%, the company said in a statement.

Useful electricity supply increased by 2.9% to 23.2 bln kWh, while heat supply declined by 1.5% to 4.1 mln Gcal.

EL5-Energo’s production branches (formerly Enel Russia) include three gas-fired power plants: Konakovo, Nevinnomyssk, and Sredneuralsk GRES facilities. In addition, EL5-Energo commissioned the Azov wind farm (90 MW) in May 2021 and later the Kola wind farm (202 MW).

EL5-Energo had also announced plans to build the Rodnikovskaya wind farm, but subsequently abandoned the project.

Italian energy group Enel, which owned a 56.43% stake in Enel Russia (the generating company officially changed its name to EL5-Energo on December 7, 2022), announced in October 2022 the completion of the sale of its stake in the company.