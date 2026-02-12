Some EU countries suggest sanctions against Rosatom — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, February 12. /TASS/. The Baltic and Scandinavian countries suggested sanctions against Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom in the 20th sanctions package discussed in Brussels but Hungary will not allow that, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The European Council is now discussing the 20th package of sanctions and certainly, the Baltic and some Northern European countries urge to introduce sanctions against Rosatom and the Russian nuclear sector. If this occurs, then construction of the new nuclear power plant in Paks will be wound down and everything we made there to date will be ruined," Szijjarto said, cited by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

The minister also said that he had held a meeting with management of France’s Framatome, which confirmed that it would make an automatic control system for the Paks nuclear plant. "Framatome continues expanding investments in Paks, which is good news, because the French use the most advanced nuclear technologies and a very close alliance in the nuclear energy sphere exists between governments of Hungary and France," Szijjarto noted.