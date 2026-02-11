Non-OPEC+ oil supply growth expected to be 0.6 mln bpd in 2026 — report

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The increase in oil supplies from non-OPEC+ countries continues to be forecast at the level of 0.6 mln barrels per day (bpd) and 54.78 mln bpd in total in 2026, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its report.

The United States, Canada, Brazil and Argentina will be the main contributors to oil production growth.

Production of liquid hydrocarbons in non-OPEC+ countries is also predicted to grow by 0.6 mln bpd to 55.39 mln bpd in 2027. Key drivers of growth are expected to be Brazil, Canada, Qatar and Argentina.