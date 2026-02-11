Green Arctic volunteers plan four cleanup expeditions to Yamal

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Green Arctic movement's volunteers plan to clean Arctic territories in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. They will work at the Ingilor National Park, at the Land of Hope Ethnic Park, and at the Oka station in the Taz District, the regional government's press service said.

"Starting from the end of July, the volunteers will go to the Ingilor Nature Park, to the Land of Hope Ethnic Park and to the Oka station in the Taz District. Their goal is to clean up the Arctic territories from negative consequences of economic activities," the press service said.

The Green Arctic expeditions to the Yamal Peninsula will be held in four shifts. The first group will continue cleaning the Ingilor Nature Park and the Pusyerka Mountain, the second group will go to the Land of Hope Ethnic Park for construction and maintenance works. The third team will dismantle the abandoned Oka station in the Taz District, and the fourth team will work at the Morozov and Nyarovey cordons, where they will also build enclosures for musk oxen.

Simultaneously, the Ecology Inside project's fifth season will feature more than 100 Yamal school students. They will help in cleaning cities and towns. In 2025, the project's participants collected more than 4,000 bags of waste and cleaned the area of more than 50 hectares.

Over Green Arctic's 12 years of operation, the project has attracted 465 volunteers from Russia's 48 regions and from eleven countries. They have been on 29 expeditions to 14 locations, including the Bely and the Vilkitsky Islands, Capes Kharasavay and Marre Sale, weather stations, villages and specially protected natural areas. In 2025, the project's volunteers participated in cleaning of the Black Sea shores, where they removed about 3,000 tons of scrap metal and cleaned more than 400 hectares of land.