Europe increases military support for Kiev by 67% in 2025 — survey

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. In 2025, Europe significantly amplified its support for Kiev, with military assistance increasing by 67% compared to the 2022-2024 average. Meanwhile, humanitarian and financial aid from the European Union grew by 59%, according to a study conducted by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW, Kiel).

Experts highlighted that, despite a reduction in US aid, the overall volume of support remained relatively stable last year, largely due to European contributions. Specifically, military support from the US decreased by 13% relative to the previous three-year average, while financial and humanitarian aid declined by approximately 5%. The study emphasizes that the majority of financial and humanitarian assistance is now channeled through EU institutions and mechanisms.

The surge in military support is primarily driven by active efforts from a small group of countries, predominantly in Western and Northern Europe, notably Germany and Britain. In contrast, support from Eastern and Southern European nations has waned, according to IfW experts.