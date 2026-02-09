Russia’s aircraft fleet exceeds 1,200 planes — transport minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s aircraft fleet comprises nearly 3,000 units, including more than 1,200 airplanes, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said at a meeting marking Civil Aviation Workers’ Day.

According to Nikitin, civil aviation remains a source of national pride. "This year marks 150 years since Mozhaysky’s glider first lifted off the ground. Since then, conquering the skies has become one of the main tasks of transport," he noted.