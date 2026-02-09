Russia hopes Thailand will expedite discussions on accepting Mir cards — envoy

BANGKOK, February 9. /TASS/. Russia expects Thai authorities to expedite discussions on accepting cards from the Russian Mir payment system in the kingdom, Russian Ambassador in Bangkok Evgeny Tomikhin told TASS.

"The issue of accepting cards of the Russian Mir payment system in the kingdom has long been on the bilateral agenda, and it was already at a high level of readiness before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian side expects the Thai side to intensify discussions on this issue," he said.

"Connecting the Mir system could obviously significantly contribute to the development of mutual trade and investment, and would also make the stay of Russian tourists here more comfortable. Commercial banks and regulatory authorities must take into account the necessary technical and legal procedures. Russian agencies are consistently communicating to their partners the arguments in favor of such a step, based primarily on the interests of tourists," the Russian diplomat noted.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS last December that Moscow was continuing negotiations with Thailand regarding the use of Mir cards by tourists.

According to the Thai tourism ministry, around 1.9 mln Russians visited the kingdom in 2025, setting a visitation record and ranking fourth among all national tourist groups. In 2024, 1.745 mln Russians visited Thailand, equaling the 2013 record.