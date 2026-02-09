Russian aircraft could meet Saudi Arabia's demand for domestic air travel

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russian civil aircraft MC-21, SJ-100, and Il-114-300 could meet Saudi Arabia's demand for domestic air travel considering the expected growth in passenger traffic, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

"The Saudi authorities have big plans. Their Vision 2030 program calls for an increase of 50 million passenger trips by 2030. Currently, that's around 100 million passengers, and they plan to reach 150 million. Of course, this will require additional capacity. However, strictly speaking, the Il-114, MC-21, and SJ-100 are the aircraft that could satisfy the demand for domestic transportation," he said.

