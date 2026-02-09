Russia ready to resume air travel with US — agency head

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume direct air traffic with the United States, head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport Dmitry Yadrov said.

"We are ready overall," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The resumption of direct air travel between the two countries is possible provided that a number of restrictions on Russian air carriers are lifted, Yadrov noted. "With regard to the United States, first and foremost, we need to approach this issue in such a way that we weren't the ones imposing flight restrictions. We took a reciprocal measure after our colleagues in the United States imposed restrictions on Russian airlines. And when air traffic resumes, we must first and foremost be guided by the lifting of these restrictions, of course, by the fact that our aircraft that arrive there will not be impounded, and that the full range of aircraft maintenance will be carried out," he explained.

With the mutual resumption of direct air traffic between Russia and the United States, American air carriers will have more favorable conditions, head of the agency added. "It's important to consider that if air traffic is reciprocally opened, American airlines will have more comfortable conditions, they will simply get to Moscow faster. Meanwhile, our airlines will still be flying around Europe, and this is also an issue on the agenda," he said.