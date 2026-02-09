Russia’s Lightning drones for FPV aircraft operator training unveiled in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s civilian Lightning UAVs have been unveiled at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia, the manufacturer told TASS.

"Civilian Lightning UAVs are being showcased for the first time at the exhibition in Saudi Arabia. Two sizes of the UAVs, differing in payload capacity, are on display. The lighter version is primarily used for training FPV aircraft operators. There are specific requirements for operating this type of drone, including the ability to operate with FPV goggles and an understanding of aerodynamics. Therefore, pilots need specialized training," the company representatives said.

The manufacturer added that the second UAV of the Lightning line has a higher payload capacity and is designed for cargo delivery. Furthermore, the drones can be used for reconnaissance missions. "The Lightning unmanned aerial vehicles are in great demand. They are relatively simple and inexpensive to assemble. Therefore, the possibility of quick launching of these drones’ production is their distinguishing feature," the company said.

The drones can also be used in rescue operations, including as a means of delivering emergency supplies.

The exhibition in Riyadh is taking place from February 8 to 12.