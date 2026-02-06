Russia’s gas production down 3.2% annually in 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Natural and associated petroleum gas production in Russia edged down by 3.2% year on year to 663 bln cubic meters in 2025, the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

Natural gas production lost 3.1% in annual terms to 561 bln cubic meters last year. Production in December 2025 dropped by 4.2% to 53.2 bln cubic meters.

Liquefied natural gas production lost 3.6% year on year to 32.9 mln metric tons in 2025 and 7.1% to 3 mln metric tons last December.

Associated petroleum gas production plunged by 3.7% in annual terms to 102 bln cubic meters.