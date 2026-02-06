Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and investment partner — Russian ambassador

YEREVAN, February 6. /TASS/. Trade and investment remain an important element of relations between Russia and Armenia, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with Rossiya-24.

"The economic component of our relations remains very significant. Russia remains Armenia's leading trade, economic, and investment partner. Companies with Russian participation play a very significant role, a crucial one, I would say, in the Armenian economy, and are among the leading taxpayers in the Republic of Armenia," the Russian diplomat said.

"It is clear that we have always been and continue to be united by spiritual, moral, and cultural ties, as well as people-to-people connections. For example, Russians continue to be the largest tourist contingent in the Republic of Armenia," Kopyrkin added.