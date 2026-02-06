Russia boosts tuna imports by 13% annually in 2025 — Fish Union

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia increased tuna imports by 13% annually in physical terms and by 22% in cash in 2025, the Fish Union told TASS.

"Russian tuna imports surged (year on year) in 2025 by 13% in terms of weight and by 22% in cash, the analytical center of the Fish Union estimated on the basis of data from customs services of foreign countries," the association said.

Tuna supplies to Russia increased in physical terms by 14% from Vietnam to 11,000 metric tons, by 26% from Thailand to 10,000 metric tons, and by 15% from China to 8,000 metric tons. Imports of tuna from Ecuador dropped by 20% to 3,500 metric tons.

"Tuna imports contributes to the enlargement of the assortment in the domestic market. Russia does not actually catch tuna, and import supplies facilitate growth of economic and physical availability of tuna products for the Russian population," the Fish Union said.