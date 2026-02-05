Increasing number of flights from Russia to Vietnam under discussion — association

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The issue of increasing the number of flights from Russia to Vietnam is currently being discussed due to the high demand for this route, Executive Director at the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told reporters.

"[This] is still under discussion because there's incredible crowding in Fukuoka. We broke a record in Thailand in January, we broke a record in the Maldives, and we'll probably break a record in Vietnam as well. So, given such high demand, it would be logical to add some additional flight programs," she said.

The decision to launch additional flights to Vietnam may be made as early as this month, Lomidze noted. Russian airlines will tentatively operate the flights.