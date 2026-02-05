Russia-Kazakhstan gas pipeline to begin operations on January 1, 2030

ASTANA, February 5. /TASS/. The Ishim-Astana main gas pipeline, intended to supply Kazakhstan’s northern regions, is scheduled to be commissioned on January 1, 2030, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Moscow Dauren Abayev said.

"A significant step in gas supply for the northern regions of our country was the signing with Gazprom of a memorandum on the implementation of the Ishim-Astana main gas pipeline project. According to the preliminary timeline, the pipeline is expected to come into operation on January 1, 2030," the diplomat said in an article published in Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

The ambassador also pointed to the deepening cooperation between the two countries in gas transit. "The volumes of Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan’s territory are steadily increasing. This project will strengthen regional stability and Central Asia’s energy security," he said, adding that the project "will contribute to the expansion and modernization of Kazakhstan’s gas transportation infrastructure."

Abayev described as a "historic event" the designation in 2025 of Rosatom as the leader of the consortium to build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. "Work has already begun at the site of the future plant on the shore of Lake Balkhash in the Zhambyl district of Almaty Region. This stage makes it possible to move from expert assessments and design work to the practical implementation of the agreements on the ground," he recalled.

In October 2025, Gazprom and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum on the construction of a new main gas pipeline from Russia. Its capacity could reach 10 bln cubic meters per year. The pipeline is intended to supply gas to consumers in the northern and northeastern regions of the republic.