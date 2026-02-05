IAEA mission rotation at Zaporozhye NPP conducted in ‘safe format’ — Likhachev

PAKS /Hungary/, February 5. /TASS/. The latest rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was carried out smoothly and demonstrated Russia’s openness to discussing the plant’s operating conditions, Head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the ceremony marking the pouring of the first concrete into the foundation of the Paks-2 NPP.

In Paks, Likhachev held a trilateral meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto. Responding to a TASS correspondent’s question about the outcome of the talks, he said the participants reviewed the entire international agenda and discussed, among other issues, the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP.

"Yesterday, another rotation of the IAEA mission took place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Likhachev said, noting that the facility had received the 33rd mission of international agency experts. According to him, thanks to the efforts of Russia’s Defense Ministry and the National Guard, the rotation was conducted "in a safe format."

"This is an important vector not only for ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, but also for demonstrating our openness to the world," Likhachev emphasized, adding that close attention is now being paid to the negotiations on settling the conflict in Ukraine. "We understand that at the center of the unresolved issues in the talks remains the territorial question, and at the heart of the territorial question, among other things, is the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the head of Rosatom said.