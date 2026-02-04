Russian services PMI index up to 53.1 points in January — S&P

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The seasonally adjusted Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 53.1 points in January 2026 from 52.3 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"At 53.1 in January, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index was up from 52.3 in December and indicated a solid upturn in output. Activity levels have risen in each of the last four months, with the latest expansion the sharpest in a year. Greater output was commonly linked by firms to improved customer demand and sustained growth in new orders," the statement says.

In addition to that January data indicates a third consecutive monthly increase in the number of new clients for Russian service providers. The growth rate accelerated to the highest in 12 months and was in line with the long-term average.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.