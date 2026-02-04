Russian stock indices rise as main trading session opens on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were rising at the start of the main trading session, according to trading data. The yuan-to-ruble rate was also rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.56%, to 2,801.67 and 1,146.49 points, respectively. The yuan rate was up 4.45 kopecks from the previous session's close, at 11.127 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS went up 0.38% to 2,796.84 points and 1,144.51 respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan's growth slowed to 3.25 kopecks, reaching 11.125 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with an additional ticker (IMOEX2) edged up 0.08% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,788.47 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.