Coal exports by rail in Russia down 0.3% to 177 mln tons in 2025

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Coal exports over the network of Russian Railways edged down by 0.3% annually in 2025 to 177 mln tons, according to papers for the presentation of the Institute of Economics and Development of Transport, a subsidiary of Russian Railways.

Eastbound coal exports grew by 6.1% to record high 118 mln metric tons. Losses of Russian Railways from coal transportation in January - October towards the Eastern Range [Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways - TASS] totaled 14.8 bln rubles ($192.5 mln).

Earlier reports said that companies did not submit 30.7 mln metric tons of coal for loading to Russian Railways under agreed nominations.