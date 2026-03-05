MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Rising energy prices and industrial decline will continue in Europe due to the European Union’s rejection of Russian gas, Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"[First], massive surge in EU natural gas prices wouldn't have occurred without EU's foolish rejection of Russian gas. [Second], gas shock will persist, fuel inflation & bankrupt EU industry + households. [Third], demand accountability from Ursula, Kaja & other Russophobes," he wrote on the social media platform X.

Gas prices in Europe earlier on Thursday rose by more than 10% at the opening of trading and exceeded $650 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange. As the Financial Times reported, Europe is facing the threat of a new energy crisis amid rising energy prices and tensions in the Middle East.