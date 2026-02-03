Only Hungary, Slovakia officially buying Russian oil in the EU — European Commission

BRUSSELS, February 3. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia are the only two EU member-states that continue officially buying Russian oil, Spokesperson of the European Commission Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said at the briefing.

"Because oil is sanctioned, so it is two member-states that do have an exemption to the sanctions, Hungary and Slovakia," she said. Itkonen did not give exact information concerning Russian gas imports in the EU. "As always is the case, we only have entry points. We do not have the information precisely where any of this gas actually goes once it reaches the entry point," the Commission Spokesperson noted.

Russia currently accounts for about 13% of gas imports by the European Union, with supplies noticeably growing in January.