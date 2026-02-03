Operation of Diamond DA40 aircraft suspended in educational institutions

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Operation of Diamond DA40 airplanes in educational establishments of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has been suspended to hold an off-schedule technical audit after a plane crash in the Orenburg Region, the air regulator said.

"Operation of Diamond DA40 airplanes in educational institutions of Rosaviatsiya has been suspended to hold the off-schedule technical audit for the fleet of these aircraft," the authority said.

The plane crashed near Dzhanatalap settlement in the Orenburg Region. The Diamond DA airplane of the St. Petersburg State University of Civil Aviation crashed during a practice flight. The cadets and the pilot in the airplane died. Rescue operations and identification of victims are underway on the crash site.