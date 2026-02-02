Trade turnover between Russia, Belarus gain 5.6% over year

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus increased by 5.6% over the year, while the trade in services has even higher growth rates, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said at the Union State Council of Ministers’ meeting in Moscow.

"The foreign trade turnover of Belarus and Russia moved up by 5.6% in 2025. The services trade is growing at an even higher pace," he said.

The parties see the potential of economic growth in industrial cooperation and joint implementation of innovative projects, Turchin said. "This will provide for added value, utilization of production capacity, payback on invested funds, the opportunity to invest in new projects, as well as import phase-out and technological sovereignty," the Belarusian prime minister added.