Russia is main economic, political partner of Belarus — Belarusian PM

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia is the key partner of Belarus in economic and political aspects and is strengthening such status, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said at the Union State Council of Ministers’ meeting in Moscow.

"Russia is the main partner of Belarus in economic and political aspects. I think we can put modesty aside and state that our governments are also working consistently and to achieve the result. Russia strengthened its status of the key partner for Belarus in 2025," the prime minister said.

"Russian investors account for about 60% of all attracted foreign direct investments," Turchin said. "Belarus at the same time is also boosting investments in the Russian economy even at a quicker pace," he added.