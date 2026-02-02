Trade turnover between Russia, Belarus reach $52.2 billion — Russian PM

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus closely approached four trillion Russian rubles ($52.2 bln), Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said at the Union State Council of Ministers’ meeting in Moscow.

"We continue increasing the mutual trade turnover. It totaled almost four trillion rubles as of the end of eleven months of the last year," Mishustin said.

Moscow and Minsk are cooperating in the human resources sphere and the agreement was signed earlier on new conditions of work of the Belarusian-Russian University, where about 4,000 students are already studying, he added.