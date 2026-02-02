Kabul ready to work with Moscow on mineral extraction — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Kabul is ready to work with Moscow on extracting mineral deposits in Afghanistan, Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan told TASS in an interview.

One of the key directions of Afghanistan’s foreign policy is economy, the ambassador said. "Given this orientation, we seek to turn Afghanistan into an important link of regional economic integration and attract foreign investors. Russian companies have long shown interest in investing in industrial, mining and infrastructural projects of Afghanistan," he noted.

Afghanistan concurrently "is also interested in the participation of Russian companies in the implementation of infrastructural projects and in mineral resources mining," the ambassador said in his first interview as the head of the diplomatic mission in Moscow.