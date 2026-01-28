Innoprom expo in Saudi Arabia to serve as showcase for Russian drones, medical tech

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian companies will present a wide range of industrial solutions at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Saudi Arabia, which are also relevant to the Saudi Vision 2030 national development program, the Innoprom press service told TASS. Specifically, Russia will showcase civilian drones, healthcare technologies, the Mi-171A3 helicopter, as well as a number of other solutions.

"The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector will be represented by modern drones with a wide range of applications in agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and search and rescue. Particularly noteworthy is a unique development for the domestic and international markets by the Applied Robotics group - an educational drone with artificial intelligence," the statement says.

In the medical field, Eidos will display a virtual simulator for ultrasound diagnostics. In addition, the Leonardo adult patient simulator will be on display, allowing students to fully immerse themselves in the learning process and improve their personal and team skills in emergency medical response situations.

Russian Helicopters (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will showcase the Mi-171A3 helicopter, designed for operation in harsh maritime conditions. Meanwhile, the Natsproektstroy Group will showcase an intelligent transportation process management system that uses AI to ensure the continuity and safety of transportation processes. The exhibition will also feature the Zorkiy-2M spacecraft, developed by Sputnix Group.

The Honest Sign labeling system’s booth will be dedicated to real-time digital traceability of goods, demonstrating how product movement is monitored throughout the supply chain, from production to sale.

Russia will be represented at the exhibition by approximately 140 companies, including Rosatom, Roscosmos, CRPT (Advanced Technology Development Center), Rostec, Katyusha Print, and others. The Russian Export Center will organize a group stand under the Made in Russia brand, showcasing cutting-edge solutions for industrial and digital transformation. Several Russian regions will also present their inventions.

Business Program

The Innoprom program will comprise more than 10 events featuring panel discussions and B2B sessions. The main plenary session, "Investing in the Future: Innovation and Industrial Cooperation," will take place on February 9. Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, as well as the heads of major industrial companies and investment agencies, are expected to attend the event.

The exhibition is scheduled to open on February 8 in Riyadh. The exhibition space will be 6,000 square meters.

TASS is the general information partner.