Gas reserves in UGS facilities down below 30% in Netherlands

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in the Netherlands have dropped below 30%, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas reserves in UGS in the Netherlands, which are among top five countries in terms of the gas storage capacity, have dropped to 29.42 %.

Other European countries with the largest gas storage capacity are also actively using up their accumulated fuel. In Germany underground gas storage facilities are 35.97% full, in France they are 34.53% full, in Italy they are 59.88% full and in Austria they are 48.39% full.

Slovakia's storage facilities are 44.6% full, Hungary's facilities are 46.1% full, the Czech Republic's USG are 49.8% full. In Romania they are 53.9% full, in Bulgaria they are filled by 56.9%. Belgian storage facilities are 34.7%, Danish ones are 37.7% full. The storage facilities in Latvia and Croatia are 32.4% and 23.3% full respectively.

The last season of gas withdrawals from European underground storage facilities ended on March 28, 2025, with storage facilities being 33.57% full. Currently, Europe's underground gas storage facilities are 44.23% full (15.33 percentage points lower than the average for this date over the past five years) compared to 55.8% a year earlier.