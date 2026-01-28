Japan, Canada sign agreement on exchange of defense technologies

TOKYO, January 28. /TASS/. The governments of Japan and Canada have signed an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by TASS.

The document establishes a legal framework for "handling of defense equipment and technology to be transferred between the two governments in order to implement projects to be jointly determined including those contributing to international peace and security."

The ministry also noted that this agreement will contribute to further developing the two countries’ defense cooperation. "It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer cooperation between Japan and Canada for defense equipment and technology, and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan," the statement said.