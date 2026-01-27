Russia’s grain harvest totals 140 mln tons in 2025 including 91 mln tons of wheat

DUBAI, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest amounted to around 140 mln tons in 2025, including 91 mln tons of wheat, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said at World Grain and Pulses Forum.

"Last year the volumes of our grain production amounted to around 140 mln tons, including 91 mln tons of wheat. The volumes are fairly stable. As in any country in the world, they are affected by weather and climate conditions. You know that our country has unique weather and climate conditions, and despite the fact that they are quite challenging in different regions, we strive to increase production volumes every year," she said.

Russia’s grain harvest is expected to reach 170 mln tons by 2030, the minister noted.

Moscow is a stable supplier of grain to main consuming countries, she added. "I think we have already earned a certain amount of respect and authority worldwide in terms of grain supplies, and we do not plan to deviate from this path," Lut stressed.