Northern Sea Route becoming alternative for cargo transportation between Asia, Europe

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route (NSR) is becoming a strategically important alternative for cargo transportation between Asia and Europe thanks to the efforts of relevant agencies and supply operators, Russian Trade Representative in China Alexey Dakhnovsky said at an event of the Fesco transport group in Beijing.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Rosatom state corporation and Fesco’s active participation, this Arctic main line is becoming a strategically important alternative for cargo transportation between Asia and Europe," he said. The potential for cooperation in the area of logistics will be used more effectively as port and railway infrastructure is modernized and customs mechanisms are improved, Dakhnovsky added.

The delivery of large-scale equipment to remote construction sites requires "flawlessly structured" multimodal chains that combine sea, rail, and road transport, he noted, adding that working in hard-to-reach regions with complex terrain and harsh climates requires precise dispatching and strict adherence to safety standards.

Dakhnovsky also cited data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, according to which trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $228 bln in 2025. It is hardly possible to implement a set of joint economic objectives without professional logistics, which is "the most important factor in the success of the construction of virtually any facility," he stressed.