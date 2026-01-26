Russian energy system sets absolute record of power consumption

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A historical record of power consumption totaling as much as 177.5 GW was registered in the Russian united energy system, the System Operator company said.

"Electric power consumption in the Russian united energy system reached 177.5 GW on January 26, 2026, which is 3.7 GW above the previous absolute record registered on December 11, 2023," the company said.

Record high values were also recorded on January 26 in several regional systems, including energy systems of Moscow, Moscow, Voronezh and Krasnoyarsk Regions, and the Republic of Tatarstan.