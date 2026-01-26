Austria’s underground gas reserves down below 50%

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Gas reserves in Germany's underground storage facilities (UGS) have fallen below 50%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Gas reserves in UGS facilities of Austria, which is one of the European leaders in terms of storage capacity, have dropped to 49.49%.

Other countries with leading gas storage capacity are also actively using up their accumulated fuel. UGS facilities are 37.49% full in Germany, 36.38% in France, 60.84% in Italy, and 31.07% in the Netherlands.

Storage facilities are 45.82% full in Slovakia, 46.9% in Hungary, 51.48% in the Czech Republic, 55.18% in Romania, 58.02% in Bulgaria, 36.6% in Belgium, 38.21% in Denmark, 33.61% in Latvia, and 24.14% in Croatia.